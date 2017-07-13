Jul
13
2017
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
High 83° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 83° / Low 60°
Wunderground.com
music
A beaming Jordin Goff, drummer for the Yugos, from Cincinnati, engaged with the crowd at Springsfest 2017. (Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

A beaming Jordin Goff, drummer for the Yugos, from Cincinnati, engaged with the crowd at Springsfest 2017. (Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

Wound up Springs

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Springsfest, a celebration of music and community, returned to Yellow Springs for its second summer last Saturday. Seven hundred people set up blankets and hammocks or just milled and mingled on the grounds of John Bryan Community Center, an increase of about 200 from last year, according to organizer Conor Stratton of Great Guys Entertainment. Attendees came from as far away as New York City, Chicago and Detroit. Nine musical acts performed, and local beer flowed freely, with sales doubling this year, according to Yellow Springs Brewery co-owner Lisa Wolters. Festival sponsors included the Brewery, YS Chamber, Dunphy Real Estate, Toxic Beauty, Dayton.com, WYSO and Antioch College. A third festival is planned for next summer.

Related posts:

  1. A dancing vibe at Springsfest, coming back to Yellow Springs
  2. Yellow Springs Brewery purchases bowling alley
  3. Once more unto the streets…
  4. Mills Lawn students wound up on homemade windmills

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Feature Photos

Wound up Springs

by Aaron Zaremsky
Economy Jobs, business first choice for CBE land