BLOG–A Free Press in a State of Hate

God willing and if the creek don’t rise, a year from now I will have successfully defended my doctoral dissertation, which is in the field of King Studies. Over the past two years, I have experienced what many in activism and spiritual work undergo: a sense of being overwhelmed by how much we are surrounded by injustice and hatred. My myriad privilege as a “white” (I’m Finnish and Irish, two cultures that I won’t let be whitewashed), cisgender man has allowed me to keep the totality of reality ever at bay.

But let us not turn away now; we are surrounded by hate.

On August 12, right around the time that a car was plunging into a crowd of people in Charlottesville, a car with an Ohio license plate and an Ohio resident behind the wheel, I found myself taking the stage at the “Free the Press Protest” at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton. The crowd was sparse–a beautiful Saturday afternoon found Yellow Springs busier than just about any other location in the Greater-Dayton area–but enthusiastic. We did not yet know of Heather Heyer’s brutal death, but our minds were on Nazis as much as they were on the need for a free press.

The event was organized by Emily Bennet, a 2017 graduate of Centerville High School, who could have spent her summer relaxing by the pool or gaming. But the audacity and mendacity of the current occupier of the Oval Office made her so angry, she wanted to do something about it. Never having organized a protest before, she utilized her mother as a resource and secured permits. She contacted Dayton-area artist Professor X, who wrote his first commissioned protest poem (it was powerful). I’m not quite certain how she found out about me, but such is the case when your calling card is, “have big mouth, will travel.” And while she is now off to a college she chose precisely because of its social justice work, Emily put on her first protest, replete with a march, before departing. This gives me hope, friends. Apathy will not win out.

So we found ourselves there, acutely aware that if news cameras or reporters were present, we most likely would be lampooned in the comments sections of Facebook for the low numbers, accused of not having jobs or angrily asked about Benghazi or Hillary’s emails. But we didn’t care. The torchlight parade in Charlottesville the night before was a macabre sight that elicited both January 30, 1933’s torchlight march after Hitler was named chancellor, and a movie Jon Belushi might have made were he to lampoon preppy fascists. It was good to be together with those who were stunned; it helped to feel seen and to see others. At least, that’s what I tell myself.

The horrors of what occurred in and around the UVA campus should not be diminished in any way. But we should not forget the steady assault that the current administration has levied upon news outlets. To be sure, there are reasons to dislike and even distrust certain media sources. Corporate ownership has moved television news increasingly toward opinion and bombast. When one media magnate heads a corporation that controls television news, magazine and literary publishing, and newspapers throughout the world, we are closer to a new world order than ever could be achieved through the United Nations. A free press is the only hope for a free people. But let us be clear: The Washington Post, The New York Times, The New York Post, and numerous online and television platforms have helped push the government to address the myriad issues that accompany this trainwreck of a presidency. Our news is imperfect, but it is the Fourth Estate.

We should be deeply concerned that a media tool such as Twitter, which can reach tens of millions of people within seconds, is successfully waging a disinformation campaign against tens of thousands of journalists who are trained, responsible, and serve a Constitutionally-mandated check upon the government. We should be concerned by hashtag FAKENEWS. The obsequiousness with which He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named’s deceitful tweets are met by his coterie of followers, fuels an anti-intellectualism that has been motoring along since the Second Great Awakening. The president distills the world into 140 character snippets, while briefing books gather dust in the Oval Office closet.

Many are feeling overwhelmed and fatigued. This is what billions of people of color feel each and every day. Nazis marching down the street may shock and unsettle, but Ohio is home to numerous white nationalist groups. Has been for years. Why else would the Confederate flag fly in a Union state? My 5-great grandfather, Peter M. McCain, was one of the founding members of the Republican Party in Ohio and he fought in the Civil War for the Union. I think of him every time I see that flag in this area. Other times I can just forget that while 19th century Ohio was on the frontlines of the Underground Railroad, we’ve always been home to all manner of socially-acceptable racism that is just as damaging as flying the stars and bars.

A free, independent press like we have at the News comes with responsibility. At least, I think. I haven’t been here very long, but it is how I try to write stories. This is another level of privilege I have, that of being a published voice, so I often think to myself, what are the stories I can cover so that voices that aren’t often heard can speak? And what can I do to get out of the way so that I don’t provide an interpretation of the story, but rather get as close as I can to what is really going on?

We need a free, independent press more than ever because the chief executive is telling us to ignore the media and just pay attention to what he says. When he says “believe me,” Iet us start reading and supporting those who place themselves at risk so that others can be better-informed citizens.