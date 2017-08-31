Arlene L. Mundy passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 in Xenia. She was 90.

Arlene was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Liberty Township, the daughter of King Agrippa and Hannah Marie (Butler) Mayo, who preceded her in death. Arlene was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mundy, and two grandchildren, Donald Alexander and Steven Alexander Jr. Arlen is survived by her daughters, Rita Jo Alexander and Vickie Lynn Alexander-Scott (James); sons Steven Alexander and Otis Alxander; sisters June, Revella, Marcella, Tody and Tina; brother Terry Mayo (Blanche); five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. Arlene enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Dayton National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home.

