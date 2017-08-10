August 10–17, 2017 Classifieds

1999 FORD RANGER XLT truck with matching red cap. 109,000 miles. Runs and looks great. 937-620-3639 before 9 p.m. $5,500.

2002 Honda Odyssey Minivan, extra clean, all service records. 195,000 miles. No A/C. Runs great! $3,000 firm, as is. 937-260-8177.

MARVELOUS YARD SALE – treasures galore and a tiny bit of junk. Friday, August 11, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, August 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, August 13. 111 W. N. College St.

HUGE YARD SALE – vintage treasures, decorative objects, kitchen stuff, glassware and jewelry galore. Absolutely no early birds. Saturday, August 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. 139 W. North College St.

SPRINGFIELD LIQUIDATION! Including real estate. Two large historic homes (see photo in display ad.) Antiques, collectibles, claw-foot oak dining table with five carved-back chairs, walnut Duncan Fife claw-foot drop-leaf dining table, wood stove, Apache fireplace insert (electric fan), shop equipment, utility trailers, vintage boats, art. Air compressors (110 volt/220volt). Two men’s touring bikes, two Mongoose off-road bikes. Super collector car: 1929 Duesenberg Roadster. Clone tribute car (steel-bodied!) 1916 reproduction Indian motorcycle with 2016 200cc four-stroke engine. More! Call for additional list. Make any fair offers. Retirement sale. 386-547-7030.

DODGE GRAND CARAVAN. 2003, Special edition, long-bodied style (three seats). Exterior is snow-white, interior is nice, earth-colored cloth. New tires, brakes, etc. 151,108 miles. New hitch with bike rack and touring bikes included. Priced under $2,500!. 386-547-7030.

TWO BOATS -one low-profile, Glasstron, 1968 classic, was big block V-8, selling without motor now, tandem axle trailer. Make offer. Also, Correct Craft, 1957, Cypress Gardens Florida ski boat, extremely rare. Needs restoration, but a great a survivor. Both under $2,000! 386-547-7030.

1976 ETHAN ALLEN CHERRY, rolltop desk. $200 with chair. 937-270-0490.

HOWARD MILLER GRANDFATHER CLOCK. $700 obo. Excellent condition. 937-270-0490.

NEW ARRIVALS AT EPIC BOOK SHOP – The Kabbalist: A Cinematic Novel by Semion Vinokur, new $25. The Bridge: The Life & Rise of Barack Obama by David Remnick, used $10. 229 Xenia Ave. 937-767-2091.

SEEKING WOODEN, TWIN-BED FRAME and working dehumidifier. Call 767-1384.

QUIET, MATURE ARTIST wishes to relocate back to my home state of Ohio and settle in Yellow Springs to continue my career. I am seeking a very quiet, peaceful, private apartment or furnished room situated in a pet- and-smoke free environment. Thank you. 828-513-3925.

FOR RENT: Three-bedroom home in village. Central air, kitchen renovated 2016, refinished hardwood floors. Attached garage, 1<0x00BD> baths, major appliances, full basement. $1,250/month plus utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. Call Rodney or Michelle at 937-767-7148.

FURNISHED SUBLET-two bedrooms, 2 baths, office, family room, fireplace, washer/dryer, fenced-in yard, walk to downtown. Smoke-free building. Available Sept. 1-Dec. 15 (negotiable), $1,250/month + utilities, deposit + $50 cleaning fee, references required. 937-760-9633 or holhuds@gmail.com .

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs. Two bedrooms plus office, 2 baths, garage, appliances furnished, smoke-free building. $1,195 per month. Immediate occupancy. Call Mark Partee at 767-7406.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: three, newly-remodeled individual office/therapy spaces with common waiting area available. 110-220 square feet each at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com .

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: excellent condition, three bedrooms, 2 full baths, appliances furnished, central Air conditioning, one-car garage, storage building, front and back porches, landscaped. Must see! $1,350 per month. Call Mark Partee, 767-7406.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACES for rent, coming soon. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

NICE ARTIST STUDIO/work room for rent. Pleasant and private location approximately 20’x20′; $500/month. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15′ equals 285 square feet. $150/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS BEACH – Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114. Centrally located in Tarragona Woods. Minutes from race track, mall, Daytona State University, Mainland High School, Emery Riddle Aviation University. Five minutes to the beach. Largest corner lot in area. 400 feet of frontage, three driveways, five bedrooms, 3 baths, five koi ponds, six 10′ yard lamps. Was listed for $389,000 with Re/Max realty. Clear deed, make offer. Downsizing to condo or home in the tri-county area. Any other trades? 386-547-7030.

FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1&half baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great mother/father-in-law in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

THE ARTHUR MORGAN INSTITUTE for Community Solutions seeks a part-time Administrative Assistant. Work includes website and social media updating, general clerical tasks, and some layout and design. Please send resume and references to Box 243, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

MULTIPLE POSITIONS, DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Historic area tour 2017. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, etc. Also, the home can be bought now at $39,500 before it is listed with realtor for more. May finance at $300/400 monthly. 386-547-7030.

YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY Children’s Center is seeking an individual to fill full-time position as After-School Program Lead Teacher. Responsibilities include coordinating and supervising the after-school program at Mills Lawn Elementary School. Bachelor’s degree in elementary education or equivalent is required. Must have immediate availability. Send resume to ysscdirector@gmail.com . No phone calls please. Deadline for resumes is August 20.

YELLOW SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER is seeking individual to fill part-time salaried position as Support Services Manager. Responsibilities include providing assistance to seniors in accessing information, coverage, benefits, and services. Will make referrals for community services and troubleshoot. Some evenings and weekends. LSW or equivalent required. Send resume to ssmanageryssc@gmail.com . No phone calls please. Deadline for resumes is August 19.

YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY Children’s Center is seeking a Director. The 75 year-old Center is located in a quaint and distinctive village in rural southwest Ohio. The Center serves and seeks to attract private pay and publically subsidized families in a diverse, progressive environment. The Director must have a passion for children, be communicative and collaborative, and be committed to fostering the knowledge and skills of teachers and staff. Ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education or equivalent, at least 2 years of work experience in the field, licensing experience, and the ability to work with a Board of Directors. Send resume and cover letter to edsearchysccc@gmail.com by August 25, 2017.

LOCAL LANDSCAPING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY looking for reliable and experienced help. Please contact 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com

CLASS A DRIVERS! Sign-on bonus. Increased rates. Weekly pay. Full benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

GET YOUR PARTY groovin’ with DJBobbyLite and the vinyl record experience. Funk, soul, hip-hop, dance, pop, reggae, latin, electronic, lounge and jazz LPs and 45s are in the crates at your event/party. Or rent our sound gear and plug in your own digital mix. 767-1384.

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: Co-creating sacred spaces. Expert pruning, tree service, hedge trimming, gardening and mulching. Garden design and installation of beds, borders, trees, stone and gravel paths and patios. Vish, 937-450-2129.

RELAX AND LET ME DO THE CLEANING! Commercial and residential. Free estimates, local references. Call owner Lisa Ratliff. 937-901-3663 or 937-504-7276

LOOKING TO BUY OR SELL? Please call or text Theresa Thinnes of Home Experts Realty at 937-767-9132

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WHAT’S NEXT? There’s no road map for moving into the next phase of life, but Gestalt coaching can help you move forward with clarity, meaning and awareness. Specializing in later life (including retirement) and creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, the oldest democratic school in the nation and soon to begin its 96th year, has a few remaining openings for the upcoming school year. Interested families with children age 3<0x00BD> years through 6th grade should contact Nathan Summers, School Manager, at nathan@antiochschool.org or 937-767-7642. Please visit http://www.antiochschool.org for more information.

YELLOW SPRINGS MONTESSORI SCHOOL is now accepting applications for the 2017/2018 school year! YSMS fosters the intellectual, emotional and social growth of preschool-aged children while using the Montessori method to encourage the moral development of each child. For more information email ysms.kids@gmail.com or call lead teacher Christy Lewis at 937-657-4541.

