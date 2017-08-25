August 24–31, 2017 Classifieds

2012 HONDA REBEL 250. 10,000 miles. Excellent condition, just tuned up. Two helmets. New motorcycle cover. Saddle bags. $1,950.

SHOW AND SELL. Find a home for your extra car, right here, with a photo classified ad.

BABY, HOME FURNISHINGS, outdoor. Rain or shine. Friday, Sept. 1, 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 1867 Pathfinder Court, Beavercreek Township, 45385.

KENNEDY, GIFFORD, WOMACKS and Bobo yard sale with jewelry by Kelley. Friday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1201 Xenia Ave. A great eclectic mix of primitives, antiques, house wares, linens – you name it, we got it! Rain date to be announced.

FOLK MUSIC AND ART-THEMED yard sale. Banjo, banjolele, dulcimer, guitar banjo, baritone ukulele. Gig bags included with most. Instructional books and DVDs. Music accessories. Art books. Arts and Crafts supplies. Antique spinning wheel. Office and filing. Small amounts of household and clothing. Full set (for 8) of Johnson Bros. blue transfer ware with American history illustrations. Antique spinning wheel (1864). 409 N. Winter St., 9:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 26. No early birds, please.

BARN SALE, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Collectibles, music gear including drum set, furniture, tools, lots of miscellaneous. 3488 West Jackson Road.

PREPARE for good weather and empty garages and basements. Be the first to list your sale!

NEW MODEM, $20; seasonal disorder light, $40; international artist ceramics (perfect for wedding gifts), $30 each; manual slicer/dicer, $5. Items in Yellow Springs. 262-260-8789.

SCHWINN EXCERCISE BIKES for sale: 230 Recumbent, new, $265. Upright, very good condition, $195. 443-824-5457.

KENMORE REFRIGERATOR $115, GE electric stove $150, Admiral washer $130, Admiral dryer $130. Call after 10 a.m. 937-725-6000.

BICYCLES FOR SALE-also, four different vehicle bicycle transport racks, two reese-hitch type, others are clip-on adjustable. Bicycle brands include four touring bikes -Mishiki, Raven, Puch and Ross. Other bikes include CCM Elite girls bike, two mongoose mountain bikes, one Magna girls bike, like new with training wheels. Make offers on one or all, dealers welcome. Moving sale. Hundreds of other items! 386-547-7030.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

LATEX PAINT, old candles to melt into new ones, many red, blue and clear plastic drinking cups which can be washed. 767-7645.

MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

CHARCOAL GRILL and four-drawer filing cabinet. 262-260-8789.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RESPONSIBLE, RESPECTFUL, Renaissance performer in search of housing for September and October. Original situation fell through. Many local references available. Can pay in advance. Open to different housing options. Carl Asch 717-304-7694.

QUIET, MATURE ARTIST wishes to relocate back to my home state of Ohio and settle in Yellow Springs to continue my career. I am seeking a very quiet, peaceful, private apartment or furnished room situated in a pet and smoke free environment. Thank you. 828-513-3925.

MATURE, QUIET WOMAN serving as Yellow Springs Home, Inc.’s AmeriCorps VISTA seeks two-bedroom house or apartment in or very near to Yellow Springs for herself, daughter who will be attending Antioch College and two small dogs. Excellent references. Please call 767-2790 and ask for Eleanor or email at eleanoryshome@gmail.com . Thank you!

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

SECOND-STORY EFFICIENCY. Private, quiet, lots of light, off-street parking. Smoke-free unit, indoor cats allowed. $425 plus utilities, deposit. Call 767-1453 and leave message.

COUNTRY HOME, completely remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout, new bath, new kitchen, three bedrooms, central air. Four miles from Yellow Springs. Private and quiet with two out buildings. $1,075 per month with deposit and references. 657-5435 or 376-2159.

FOR RENT: Three-bedroom home in village. Central air, kitchen renovated 2016, refinished hardwood floors. Attached garage, 1<0x00BD> baths, major appliances, full basement. $1,250/month plus utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. Call Rodney or Michelle at 937-767-7148.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: three, newly-remodeled individual office/therapy spaces with common waiting area available. 110-220 square feet each at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com .

ARTIST STUDIO SPACES for rent, coming soon. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

NICE ARTIST STUDIO/work room for rent. Pleasant and private location approximately 20’x20′; $500/month. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15′ equals 285 square feet. $150/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, with a photo!

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

TALENTED, EXPERIENCED BAKER sought to fill full-time lead baking position at the Emporium. Please submit resume at 233 Xenia Ave. or gdavis-dyer@emporiumwines.com .

CLASS A DRIVERS! Sign-on bonus. Increased rates. Weekly pay. Full benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Wittenberg College historic area tour 2017. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, housekeeping and cleaning, part-time OK, day or evenings OK. Or, buy it now for about half of its future appraised value potential. Possible motor coach, sailboat or large traveling van on trade. May finance at $300/400 monthly. 386-547-7030.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a cook for a part- to full-time position at the Clifton Mill. Must have a positive mental attitude, ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Immediate work availability and we will train to cook multiple orders at a time all while serving presentable, delicious food. Pay is based on experience and ability. Opportunity to grow within the company! Contact Jessica at 767-5501 or info@cliftonmill.com .

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

OHIO FACILITY SOLUTIONS, local company offering property maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, and construction services. Call today about the Yellow Springs appreciation discounts we are offering from now until October 15! 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com .

INDIVIDUAL YOGA SESSIONS with Joyce Reena Appell. 937-475-6371.

FORMER YELLOW SPRINGS resident, Joy Joseph, will be in town in September and is looking for house/pet sitting opportunities. Call 505-435-8965.

GET YOUR EVENT groovin’ with DJBobbyLite and the vinyl record experience. Funk, soul, hip-hop, dance, pop, reggae, latin, electronic, lounge and jazz LPs and 45s are in the crates at your event/party. Or rent our sound gear and plug in your own digital mix. 767-1384 or bobhasek@gmail.com .

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: Co-creating sacred spaces. Expert pruning, tree service, hedge trimming, gardening and mulching. Garden design and installation of beds, borders, trees, stone and gravel paths and patios. Vish, 937-450-2129.

RELAX: LET ME DO THE CLEANING! Commercial and residential. Free estimates, local references. Call owner Lisa Ratliff. 937-901-3663 or 937-504-7276

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WHAT’S NEXT? There’s no road map for moving into the next phase of life, but Gestalt coaching can help you move forward with clarity, meaning and awareness. Specializing in later life (including retirement) and creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, the oldest democratic school in the nation and soon to begin its 96th year, has a few remaining openings for the upcoming school year. Interested families with children age 3<0x00BD> years through 6th grade should contact Nathan Summers, School Manager, at nathan@antiochschool.org or 937-767-7642. Please visit http://www.antiochschool.org for more information.

THE WHOLE TOWN is invited-music, fun and ice cream social! Hosted by Yellow Springs Home Inc. Meet new homeowners the Honchel family and join us for ice cream, games, music, and a membership meeting. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 from 2 – 4 p.m. on the Dayton Street facing side lawn of the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church at 202 S. Winter Street. For info and to RSVP, please call 767-2790 or email info@yshome.org .

RESTARTING YELLOW SPRINGS Weight Watchers in September if we get 15 participants to commit to 12 weeks. Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Local leader. For more information call 937-689-0180.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color – we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com .

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

THANKS TO OFFICER NIPPER for helping me after I fell in my backyard and could not move. What a town! – Diane Davis.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT right here, for free! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free (20 words or less).

GOING SOMEWHERE? Find a ride to share! Save money, the environment and make a friend.