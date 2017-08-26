Bike trails to temporarily close in September for maintenance

Nearly $133,000 from the Transportation Administration Funds administered through the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission will be invested into the maintenance of Greene County’s paved trails managed by Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) with a crack filling and seal coating project scheduled for September.

Utilizing monies from Issue 18 — a property tax levy successfully approved by voters in 2015 — Greene County Parks & Trails will invest $64,046 as matching funds for the program.

“With the voter’s approval of Issue 18 in 2015,” says GCP&T Director Chrisbell Bednar, “the park agency is able to maintain and improve the 62 miles of paved trails managed by the organization. Our paved trails remain a featured attraction for the region and are part of the nation’s largest paved trail network.”

The Little Miami Scenic Trail from the Village of Yellow Springs to the Clark County line, Creekside Trail from Alpha to the Montgomery County line and the Xenia-Jamestown Connector from Washington Street in Xenia to Jasper Road in Silvercreek Township will be impacted by the project.

The paved trails improvement project will create temporary and rolling closures through early September. Seven to ten days prior to the start of the project, the Ohio Department of Transportation will place signage regarding the upcoming trail closures.

For more information, contact Greene County Parks & Trails at 937.562.6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit gcparkstrails.com.