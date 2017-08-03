Brown water still present in some areas of village

Recently, the Village replaced the 16-inch main water line that leaves the plant and supplies water to the system. As a result, residents experienced brown water. The main is now functional, but the brown water has continued to be present in areas throughout the village.

As an explanation, Village Manager Patti Bates wrote:

Over the last couple of days, we have received complaints of brown water from residents in various areas throughout the Village. We believe this is a result of the water conservation efforts that went on during the replacement of the water line at the water plant, and that the combination of low tower levels and the force of pushing water through the system once the replacement was complete has resulted in the brown water. Our best suggestion for residents is to run the water until clear, as this is the only way to flush the system. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience as we continue to work toward improving our water system. Brad Ault, Water Treatment Superintendent and Johnnie Burns, Water Distribution Superintendent

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Village offices by calling 767-3402.