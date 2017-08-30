Aug
McKinney School
A series of training rides for the upcoming seventh grade "Into the Wild" project begin Thursday, Aug. 31.

‘Gear’ up for ‘Into the Wild’ with training rides

McKinney seventh graders are invited to begin preparing for this year’s “Into the Wild: Learning On the Land” project with a series of bike rides facilitated by teachers. These optional rides will help students help students train for the upcoming expedition, and parents, family and community members are also welcome to participate. The training rides will take place on Thursday afternoons departing from the McKinney Middle School parking lot promptly at 4 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 — McKinney to Young’s Jersey Dairy (8.2 miles round-trip)
Sept. 7 — McKinney to Old Town Reserve (12.2 miles round-trip)
Sept. 14 — McKinney to Beatty Station (14 miles round-trip)
Sept. 21 — McKinney to K&G Bike Center in Xenia (16.5 miles round-trip)

“Into the Wild” is a collaborative, interdisciplinary project that all seventh grade students will participate in this fall. Students will embark on an educational journey from Yellow Springs to Loveland, Ohio, traveling by bike and camping overnight. Along the way, students will engage in learning science, social studies, math, language arts, physical education, and PBL foundations.

All training rides are weather-dependent; there will be no rain dates. In the event of canceled rides, facilitators will communicate via afternoon announcements, the school website and/or school social media. For more information on the training rides, contact Kate Lohmeyer, McKinney physical education and health teacher, at klohmeyer@ysschools.org.

 

McKinney School

by YS News Staff
