Obituaries

George E. McDonald

George E. McDonald

George E. McDonald

George E. McDonald, of Yellow Springs, passed away on Monday Aug. 7, 2017 at Soin Medical Center. He was 89 years old.

George was born on Aug. 21, 1927 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Rosemond Bray. George worked for Joe Holly’s and Stags Dry Cleaners. He worked and later retired from Vernay Laboratory and from the Yellow Springs Schools, where he was a favorite bus driver for over 20 years. George and his wife renewed their vows in January of 2015 while they were both living in Friends Care Community. 

He is survived by his children Donna Benton, Tanya McDonald, Rosie (James) McDonald Haugh, Brenda Frye and Larry (Betsey) McDonald; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family. 

Services for George E. McDonald will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Central Chapel A.M.E Church, located at 411 South High Street in Yellow Springs. Visitation will be from 11 a..m until the time of service at noon, with Pastor Dwight Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Robinson Funeral Home. 

George E. McDonald

by YS News Staff
