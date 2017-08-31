Harold ‘Dunie’ Hamilton

Harold “Dunie” Norman Hamilton Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at Soin Medical Center surrounded by family and close friends. He was 74.

Dunie was born on Dec. 17, 1942, in Yellow Springs to Harold Hamilton Sr. and Vivian Hamilton, who preceded him in death. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he courageously served in the Vietnam War. Shortly after being honorably discharged, Dunie began his journey with the Village of Yellow Springs, serving for 35 years as a Public Works supervisor. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0544, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7068, Independent Order of Odd Fellows and a volunteer for the Miami Township Fire Department.

Dunie enjoyed coaching Little League and the YSI Women’s baseball teams, grilling, watching western movies and military documentaries, cheering on the Oakland Raiders, retirement and, most of all, spending quality time with family and friends.

Dunie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Beverly (née Pritchard); five daughters, Shawn (Tyree) Drafton, of Yellow Springs, Robin (Darrell) Suber, of Xenia, Shenise Hamilton, of West Chester, Lisa Hamilton, of Fairborn, and Adriane Hamilton, of Naples, Italy; and two sons, N. Jeff Bond, of Dayton, and Aaron Hamilton of Xenia. Dunie is also survived by his siblings Sheila Hamilton, of Springfield, Cheri (Rudy) Moore and Ava Robinson, of Enon, Gregg (Jane) Hamilton, of Springfield; and a host of beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Dolores and David Hamilton, and grandson Jamar Robinson.

Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion or the Wounded Warrior Project.