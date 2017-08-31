Job opening: Electric/water distribution utility service worker

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting internal and external applications for the position of ELECTRIC/WATER DISTRIBUTION UTILITY SERVICE WORKER.

The position involves repair and maintenance of a mostly overhead electric distribution utility and requires that applicants have experience with this type of work; journeyman lineman certification is a plus. This work unit also repairs and maintains water distribution lines; State of Ohio water distribution license is also a plus.

Full job description and applications are available online at HYPERLINK http://www.yso.com or for questions contact Ruthe Ann Lillich, Human Resource Officer, Village of Yellow Springs, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, phone 767-3402, or email rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us. Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at 4 p.m. to the attention of Human Resources. EOE