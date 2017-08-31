Aug
31
2017
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
High 77° / Low 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
High 63° / Low 53°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Job opening: Electric/water distribution utility service worker

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Job opening: Electric/water distribution utility service worker

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting internal and external applications for the position of ELECTRIC/WATER DISTRIBUTION UTILITY SERVICE WORKER.

The position involves repair and maintenance of a mostly overhead electric distribution utility and requires that applicants have experience with this type of work; journeyman lineman certification is a plus. This work unit also repairs and maintains water distribution lines; State of Ohio water distribution license is also a plus.

Full job description and applications are available online at  HYPERLINK http://www.yso.com or for questions contact Ruthe Ann Lillich, Human Resource Officer, Village of Yellow Springs, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, phone 767-3402, or email rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.  Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at 4 p.m. to the attention of Human Resources. EOE

Related posts:

  1. Utility Service Worker Positions
  2. Utility Service Worker Positions
  3. Utility service worker job opening
  4. Utility service worker job opening

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

Job opening: Electric/water distribution utility service worker

by YS News Staff
Yellow Springs Public Notices Village Council Regular Meeting
Yellow Springs Public Notices Public Meetings