Patricia Hosket, lifelong resident of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Friends Care Center. She was 92.

Patricia was born on March 3, 1925, in Yellow Springs, to the late Earl C. and Enid (Lingo) Williams. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Charles William Hosket, as well as her dear sister, Mary Lou Trollinger. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Alicia Hosket and Gary and Shatwanee Hosket; grandchildren Michael (Kelly) Hosket, Nathan Hosket, Jon (Erin) Hosket, Ross (Maggie) Hosket and David (Emily) Hosket; three great-grandchildren; special friends Doris Knoedel and David and Beverly Trollinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a member of Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved to play the piano and organ as well as travel, especially to the Smoky Mountains. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she once served as the Worthy Matron as well as the organist for many years. Patricia retired from Springfield Medical Center after several years as a registered nurse.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10–11 a.m. at the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church. Her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonltyle.com.