Planning Commission

Public hearing of ordinance to rezone property

Village of YELLOW SPRINGS

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:

• Rezoning Ordinance: An ordinance rezoning a property abutting 422 N. High Street – Parcel ID #F16000100090001700 to Residential B – Moderate Density Residential, will be heard at Council Meeting September 5, 2017.

AN ORDINANCE TO REZONE WILL BE READ BY COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS:

DATE: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Bryan Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Clerk on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Clerk of Council, Judy Kintner, phone (937) 767-9126 or by email to clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.