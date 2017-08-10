Public Hearing Planning Commission

Planning Commission Meeting Agenda

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

• Rezoning Application – Trish Gustafson and Carol Smith have applied for a rezoning of their property abutting 422 N. High Street – Parcel ID #F16000100090001700 to Residential B – Moderate Density Residential, upon approval by Village Council of their Type II Annexation application.

• Amend Chapter 1262.08 (e) (6) Conditional Use Requirements – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific conditional use requirements.

• Amend Chapter 1284.03 Definitions: C-D – modifying or removing the definition of cluster housing; adding the definition of common open space.

• Amend Chapter 1284.05 Definitions: H-I-J-K – adding the definition of a homeowners association (HOA).

• Amend Chapter 1284.07 Definitions: O-P-Q – adding the definition of a pocket neighborhood development (PND).

OLD BUSINESS:

• Process for Comprehensive Land Use Plan

NEW BUSINESS:

• Housing Needs Assessment Review

AGENDA PLANNING:

• Short term rentals revision to the text amendments previously approved

• Text amendment re: height of Accessory Structures (max. 24’ for future ADU)

• Comprehensive Land Use Plan: Discussion of Update Process

• Discussion re: size of accessory structures to primary, including the definition of floor area, gross,

