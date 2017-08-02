Aug
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Infrastructure & Services

Ramp from bike path to Bryan Center to be closed

On Monday, Aug. 7, Village personnel will begin removing the switchback ramp from the bike path to the Bryan Center parking lot, with the project continuing for most of the week. While use of the sidewalk will be permitted during most of this time, there may be short periods of time that the sidewalk will be closed for safety reasons. There is another access to the Bryan Center parking lot off the bike trail near the basketball courts that will remain open during this period.

by YS News Staff
