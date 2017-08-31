Aug
Village Schools
The newest faculty members for Yellow Springs School District, from left, they are Chelsee McFarland, who is teaching second grade; Tamara Morrison, high school math; Ryan Montross, sixth-grade science; and Olivia Dishmon, the new intervention specialist at Mills Lawn. (Photo by Carol Simmons)

The newest faculty members for Yellow Springs School District, from left, they are Chelsee McFarland, who is teaching second grade; Tamara Morrison, high school math; Ryan Montross, sixth-grade science; and Olivia Dishmon, the new intervention specialist at Mills Lawn. (Photo by Carol Simmons)

Ready, set, teach …

The newest faculty members for Yellow Springs School District gathered in the morning last Friday for some computer system orientation in anticipation of the first day of school Friday, Aug. 25.

Ready, set, teach …

by Carol Simmons
