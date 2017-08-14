Team up with WYSO to record oral history

Aug
WYSO will hold a training session on Saturday, Aug. 26.

WYSO will hold an orientation session on Saturday, Aug. 26.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.–noon, the WYSO Oral History project will hold an orientation session at the WYSO studios, located at 150 E. South College Street, for those interested in becoming interviewers. The project seeks to capture, for the WYSO digital archives, the perspectives of Yellow Springs area residents regarding the Civil Rights era as well as their memories of living in the area.

For more information, contact Kevin McGruder, kmcgruder@antiochcollege.edu or 937-562-1938.

