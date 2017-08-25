There goes the sun …

Yellow Springers — and most of the United States — spent Monday afternoon staring up at a waning midday sun as the moon moved across its face. The eclipse was partial — 89 percent — but still well worth seeing. While most people viewed the phenomenon with special glasses, some, like Rebecca Holihan, went old-school with a plate of candle-sooted glass. Others, like James Crawford, used a pinhole box or a lens to safely image the eclipse. Still others wielded welding masks, a safe yet slightly creepy viewing apparatus.