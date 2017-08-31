Village Council Regular Meeting

Tuesday, Septmeber 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee and for the Discussion of Potential Litigation.

Regular SESSION (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Tom Manly, Antioch College President

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of August 21, 2017 Regular Meeting

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-18 Repealing Section 1226.06 “Design Standards” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.06 “Design Standards”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-19 Repealing Section 1264.02 “General Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1264.02 “General Requirements”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-20 Repealing Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-21 Repealing Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-22 Repealing Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-24 Repealing Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D”

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file:

Public Hearings/legislation (7:10 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-14 Enacting New Chapter 882 Entitled “Lodging Excise Tax” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio Effective January 1, 2018

• Reading of Ordinance 2017-15 Approving Supplemental Appropriations for the Fourth Quarter of 2017 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Ordinance 2017-16 Consenting to the Rezoning of Gustafson Property and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-17 Repealing Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements” (Adding Pocket Neighborhood Developments as a Conditional Use to the Village Zoning Code)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-23 Repealing Section 1260.04 “Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1260.04 “Uses”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-25 Repealing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” (Adding two positions in the rank of Corporal to the Police Department)

• Reading of Resolution 2017-41 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying them to the County Auditor

• Reading of Resolution 2017-42 Preliminary Legislation/LPA Federal ODOT-Let Project Agreement

• Reading of Resolution 2017-43 Authorizing a Total of at Least $200,000 to the Green Space Fund Partnering with Tecumseh Land Trust for Land Conservation

• Reading of Resolution 2017-44 Recognizing Village Mediation for 30 Years of Service

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8 p.m.)

• Proposed Smoking Limitation Policy for Village-owned Property

• Housing Task Force Proposal

NEW BUSINESS (8:45 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:25 p.m.)

• Sept. 18:

+ General Fund Budget

+ Tap Fee Increase Discussion

+ Revolving Loan Fund Discussion

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-17 Repealing Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1262.08 “Specific Requirements”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-18 Repealing Section 1226.06 “Design Standards” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.06 “Design Standards” (Adding Pocket Neighborhood Developments as a Conditional Use to the Village Zoning Code)

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-19 Repealing Section 1264.02 “General Requirements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1264.02 “General Requirements”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-20 Repealing Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.07 “Definitions: O-P-Q”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-21 Repealing Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.05 “Definitions: H-I-J-K”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-22 Repealing Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1248.02 “Schedule of Uses”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-23 Repealing Section 1260.04 “Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1260.04 “Uses”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-24 Repealing Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1284.03 “Definitions: C-D”

+ Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-25 Repealing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” (Adding two positions in the rank of Corporal to the Police Department)

+ Resolution Establishing an Endowment with the Community Foundation for the Ongoing Maintenance of the Yellow Springs Creek Conservation Area

• Oct. 2:

+ Enterprise & Special Revenue Funds & Capital Budgets

+ Ordinance 2017-xx Increasing Tap Fees

+ Ordinance 2017-xx Enacting a Smoking Ban on Village Owned Property

• Oct. 16:

+ Budget Workshop (collective budget with revisions)

+ Quarterly Financials

• Nov. 6: 018 Budget

• Nov. 20: irst Reading of 2018 Budget Ordinance as an Emergency

• Dec. 4: econd Reading and Public Hearing of 2018 Budget Ordinance as an Emergency

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.