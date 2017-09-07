Around the blocks

At any given weekend this time of year, you can find neighbors celebrating together around the village. The News encourages you to submit your stories and photos. Fair Acres neighbors are gathering Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Keep your eye out and check the News for block party dates and times.

Top photos by Carol Simmons; center and bottom photos submitted by laura Curliss

Best to start them young! One of the youngest block party revelers — Juniper DeVore Leonard, almost 2 — enjoyed her moment in the sun, and on a blanket, at the Whiteman/Davis Triangle party on Sunday, Aug. 27. Juniper’s father, Gavin DeVore Leonard, organized the gathering, which drew several dozen people from East Whiteman, East Davis, East Livermore and President streets.

Joan Ackerman, top right, was spotted in friendly conversation with Yellow Springs Police Officer Luciana Lieff. While the adults visited, children drew on the blocked-off portion of the street in chalk, the perfect activity for a sunny

Sunday afternoon.

The following week, the South Livermore area block party got off to a delicious start on Sunday, Sept. 3, with new resident Drake Highlander working the waffle bar. On offer were gluten-free chocolate-chip waffles with ice cream à la mode. Highlander moved to Yellow Springs recently with wife Lynda Love and daughter Samantha.

Other new residents in attendance included Amy and Neil Bailey, pictured here talking to Lauren Miller, and Darlene Moul (not pictured). According to organizer Laura Curliss, about 30 people — including 10 kids who played games and tossed around water balloons — took part in the gathering, which welcomed residents of South Livermore, Herman and part of Allen streets.

Other block parties are still to come. Fair Acres neighbors are gathering Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Check

the News for other block party dates and times.