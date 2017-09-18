Calidore to open CMYS season

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will open its 2017–18 season with the Calidore String Quartet, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Wright State University Professor Emeritus Chuck Larkowski will give a preconcert lecture at 6:45 p.m.

The Calidore String Quartet — violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Myers, violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi — won the inaugural International M Prize, the world’s largest prize for chamber music, in 2016. Following a residence with the famed Emerson String Quartet at Stony Brook University in New York, the Calidore is currently in residence in New York City at Lincoln Center. As a rising young ensemble in 2013, the quartet won first prize in the CMYS Chamber Music Competition.

The program on Oct. 8 will feature Haydn’s Quartet in D major, Opus 64, No. 5, “The Lark”; Janacek’s Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer”; and Beethoven’s Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 127 — the first opportunity for local audiences to hear the latter in all of CMYS’s 34-year history.

Tickets for the concert — $25 for adults, $7 for full-time students with ID — and further information can be found at http://www.cmys.org or by calling 374-8800. Tickets may also be available for purchase at the door. Season tickets — $100 for adults, $25 for students — include this concert and four more: Project Fusion Saxophone Quartet on Oct. 29, the Bennewitz String Quartet from the Czech Republic on Feb. 11, the Brazilian String Quartet on March 25 and the Annual Competition for Emerging Professional Ensembles on April 29.