You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Register for a free account
Jonathan David Ezekiel
Topics:
No comments yet for this article.
Full Name (will not be published without first and last name) (required)
Email (will not be published without valid email) (required)
Website
Please complete to show you’re a human: *Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.
×
four
=
4
BLOG–Enacting MLK’s Beloved Community: Yellow Springs Edition
Village Council— Town-gown ties strong
Ronald Eugene Benton
Quarry opposition enters new phase
Ezekiel memorial
Bulldog Sport Round-up — Sept. 21
New manager at Antioch School
Jane M. Gafvert
Council candidates, part 1: Two new faces, one veteran
Pat White
Username
Password
Login form protected by Login LockDown.
Remember Me
-->
Forgot your password?
Register for a free account
Username or E-mail:
You will receive a newpassword via e-mail.
Groundwater contaminated with volatile organic compounds from operations at the former Vernay Laboratories production facilities on Dayton Street has spread eastward across Wright Street and Suncrest Drive. Soil contamination at the site is concentrated in an area near the two former plants, where chlorinated solvents used to degrease metal parts were disposed, and at the front of a property, where a common pesticide was used. SG-15D is the soil gas well whose fall 2016 high test results were alarming to the oversight firm EHS. (Map generated using data and maps from Vernay and EHS Technology Group)
Sed posuere consectetur est at lobortis. Curabitur blandit tempus porttitor. Nullam id dolor id nibh ultricies vehicula ut id elit. Etiam porta sem malesuada magna mollis euismod. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros.
No comments yet for this article.