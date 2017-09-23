Ezekiel memorial

Sep
Jonathan David Ezekiel

A memorial service will be held for Jonathan Ezekiel on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11:30 a.m., at Temple Israel, located at 130 Riverside Drive in Dayton.

by YS News Staff
