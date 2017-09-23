Jane M. Gafvert died at home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Aug. 14, 2017, after a short battle with cancer. She celebrated her 90th birthday on May 11th surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Jane grew up in Slingerlands, N.Y., where she attended the Albany Academy for Girls with her three sisters. She attended Antioch College, graduating in 1950 with a degree in business management and French studies. At Antioch she met and married Ross Gafvert, of Greenbay, Wis. They raised four children in a custom mid-century modern home they built on Talus Drive.

In 1973 Jane pursued a master’s in library science at the University of Denver. This led to a job at Antioch Law School in Washington, D.C., where her sister Joanne lived and worked. Jane loved D.C. for its culture, museums, music and fine art.

Jane and daughter Sara opened a small boutique in Rehoboth Beach, traveling there from D.C. on weekends. After moving to Rehoboth in the mid ’80s, she had a short state library career in Dover. She then managed the Beebe Hospital medical research library until she retired.

Jane was generous, well-loved by many generations and was curious and interested in adventure, traveling in America and abroad; she loved anthropology and native peoples of the world as well as nature. She also enjoyed gardening, long rides on her trike in Rehoboth Beach and baking for her grandchildren and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her daughter Rachel Gafvert Dillon, of Yellow Springs, and her sister, Joanna M. Becker, of Washington, D.C. Jane is survived by sisters Patricia M. Fuchs, of Florida, and Ann M. Barnard, of New Hampshire; daughters Susan and Sara Gafvert, son Peter Gafvert and daughter-in-law Fran Schwartz Gafvert; and grandchildren Rebecca Gafvert (Tim Stenovec), Scott Gafvert, John and Laura Dillon and Alex Lotscher.

Family and friends will gather Oct. 14 to celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her honor to Teaching Tolerance at SPLCenter.org or PlannedParenthood.org.