Liquid asset

Construction continues at the new $7.2 million Village water plant on Jacoby Road, which broke ground in September 2016. The new plant will soften local water pulled from its nearby wells along the Little Miami River and remove the manganese responsible for brown water episodes in the village, according to Ault. While brown water may continue on occassion for several years while local pipes are flushed out from years of manganese buildup, the problem should wane thereafter, he added.