Ordinance repealing section 1248.02 “Schedule of uses” and enacting a new section

ORDINANCE 2017-22, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Tueday, Sept. 5, 2017, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading for possible passage into law during a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

Whereas, Codified Ordinance Section 1248.02 of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio provides the uses in the residential zoning districts; and

Whereas, Village Council has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Village to adopt a new Section 1248.02 entitled “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to add Pocket Neighborhood Developments as a conditional use in the R-A, R-B, and R-C zoning districts,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 1248.02 entitled “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 1248.02 entitled “Schedule of Uses” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A* with new language underlined and bolded, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

Karen Wintrow, Council President

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.