Pat White
- Published: September 21, 2017
In 1992, she married graphic designer and musician Doug Snyder. Their relationship began in a dance and music collaboration created for Antioch College students and members of the Yellow Springs community in 1987. Doug and Pat celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past July 11.
In 2002, Pat and Doug traveled to Vietnam twice to adopt sisters Nguyen Thi Hue and Nguyen Thi Ket, who we know and love as Hue and Ket Snyder White.
Pat’s various interests included committee work for the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center and The Antioch School. But her real passion was wilderness canoeing. Pat and her friend Janis James traveled to Northern Ontario to canoe through Quetico Provincial Park many times.
Pat died suddenly Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, 2017, and is missed by all who knew her.
There will be a celebration of Pat’s life, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs, 2884 Route 68 in Goes, two miles south of Yellow Springs. Please bring your stories and recollections.
One Response to “Pat White”
Pat and I met in 1976 when she taught ballet at WSU. I enjoyed her contributions in dance and theatre immensely. The past several years, it was delightful chatting with her st Kroger. She was such a devoted mother and enjoyed talking about her daughters. She touched many lives.