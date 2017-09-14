Public Hearing Planning Commission

Planning Commission

YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

A. CBE/Commerce Park – Final Plan Phase One Replat – Planned Unit Development (PUD) District. The Village of Yellow Springs has submitted a replat application for the purpose of re-dedicating right-of-ways and parcels for the development of infrastructure to the proposed Cresco Labs medical marijuana cultivation and processing plant, and future mixed use PUD development. Parcel ID #F19000100200000300, F19000100200000600 and F19000100200000700

B. Text Amendments – The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for an amendment to the following zoning code for Short-Term Rentals:

• Amend Chapter 1262.08 (e) (6) Conditional Use Specific Requirements – changing short-term rentals to transient guest lodging and adding specific requirements

• Amend Chapter 1284.08 Definitions: R-S – removing the definition of short-term rentals

• Amend Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U – adding the definition of transient guest lodging

• Amend Chapter 1248.02 Table – Schedule of Uses: Residential Districts – changing short-term rentals to transient guest lodging

• Amend Chapter 1246.02 Table – Schedule of Uses: Educational Institution Districts – changing short-term rentals to transient guest lodging

• Amend Chapter 1258.01 Table – Schedule of Uses by District – changing short-term rentals to transient guest lodging

• Amend Chapter 1250.02 Table – Schedule of Uses: Business Districts – changing short-term rentals to transient guest lodging

C. Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for amendments to the planning and zoning codes for the addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments (PNDs).

• Amend Chapter 1258.01 Table – Schedule of Uses by District – adding Pocket Neighborhood Developments (PNDs) to Residential Districts A, B and C

• Amend APPENDIX B – Village of Yellow Springs Recommended Trees – updating the list of recommended trees

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, September 25, 2017 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Bryan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator