Repair Café to return to village

The YS Repair Café will be held for a second time on Saturday, Sept. 23, 1–4 p.m. at the Bryan Center. Villagers are invited to bring tired, work-out or broken items to the event. Volunteers will be on hand to repair small electronics, computers, furniture, jewelry, lamps, quilts, clothing and more. For more information, and details on what can be accepted for repair, email Kat Walter at kat@volksmail.com, or call 937-475-9207.

