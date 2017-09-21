September 21–27, 2017 Classifieds

2017 FORD FOCUS four-door sedan. 1,875 miles. Automatic, four-cylinder Ecoboost engine. White exterior, black interior. 30 mpg, one owner, climate control. CD player, cruise control, bluetooth connection. Premium wheels and security system. Super nice car at a great price. Must see. Dealer price is $26,000. Asking $17,750. 937-372-3261 .

DODGE GRAND CARAVAN. 2003, Special Edition, long-body style (three seats). Factory tinted windows. Exterior is snow-white, nice tan cloth seats. New tires, brakes, etc. 154,108 miles. New hitch with bike rack and road bikes included. Asking $2,200. 386-547-7030.

TWO BOATS -one low-profile, Glasstron, 1968 classic, was big block V-8, no engine, tandem axle trailer. Make offer. Also, Correct Craft, 1957, Cypress Gardens Florida 15 ft. ski boat, extremely rare. May trade up or down on large pick-up or traveling van. $1,000. 386-547-7030 .

1999 FORD EXPEDITION SUV, Limited Edition Eddie Bauer 4×4. New battery, exhaust, suspension and tires. No leaks, cold air. Has Reese bicycle rack for four bikes. No rust. Factory-tinted windows. Make offer. 386-547-7030 .

1916 REPRODUCTION INDIAN motorcycle with 4-stroke engine. Compare details at Sportsmanflyer.com! Save 50%, make offer. Call 386-547-7030 .

2005 SILVERADO 3500 stake bed with 136,500 miles. New 2000 pound side lift gate installed in April along with headache rack and over cab guard. Heavy duty hitch, brake control system. Solid, runs great, in exceptional condition. $15,700. Amanda 937-207-8202 .

28-FOOT CLASS C RV for sale, including tow trailer with electric brakes, CB, two TVs. $16,000 OBO. 767-7645 .

SPRINGFIELD LIQUIDATION! Including real estate – large historic home. Antiques, collectibles, claw-foot oak dining table with five carved-back chairs, walnut Duncan Fife claw-foot drop-leaf dining table, wood stove, Apache fireplace insert, shop equipment, utility trailers, vintage boats, art. Air compressors (110 volt/220volt). Men’s and women’s bikes. 1929 Duesenberg Roadster. Clone tribute car. 1916 reproduction Indian motorcycle with 4-stroke engine. Call 386-547-7030 for list .

SLEEPER SOFA BED, good condition, unused for past ten years. You haul and pick up. 767-9253 .

DIGITAL TV ANTENNA wanted. Please call 767-1384 .

STABLE, SUCCESSFUL and very reliable small business looking for downtown retail or semi-retail space ASAP. Upstairs or down. Rates and lease negotiable. 400+ sq. ft. ideal. Can start lease anytime. Please call 937-767-2846 and leave message or send text (preferred).

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: One-bedroom for rent, $600 per month. Tenant pays gas and electric. New carpet. One-year lease and security deposit required. Pet-free. Call 408-3424 or 767-9180 .

HOUSE IN YELLOW SPRINGS for rent: Single-level, 1950s, perfect for family relocating to Yellow Springs area. Master bedroom/bath, two additional bedrooms with bath. Office and library. Hardwood floors, birch woodworking, built-in bookshelves. two-car carport, brick patio, back and front yards. Central air, major appliances, smoke-free building. Small pets welcome. $1,360/month. Security plus utility deposit. Available now. Call 443-824-5457 .

OFFICES FOR RENT: First floor, south windows, carpeting, good light. Inviting waiting area. $320/month. Second floor, larger office, north and east windows, closet, very private, $285/month. Both offices have ample paved parking; all utilities paid. 767-9290 .

MATURE ROOMMATE WANTED – downtown Yellow Springs, cottage-feel. Small dog welcome. Ready in November. 904-738-5735 .

THREE-BEDROOM HOME: 1<0x00BD> miles from downtown Yellow Springs on bike path, near Young’s. Updates, wood floor, large yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, central a/c, two-car garage. Pets negotiable. $930 plus gas and electric. Contact houshrentals@gmail.com or 937-604-8566 .

ROOMMATE WANTED to share a three bedroom, 1<0x00BD> bath town home with a professional woman who lives there part-time. Fully furnished 12’ x 10’ room with large closet. Full use of the remaining living space. $495 a month includes all utilities and Wi-Fi. Convenient month-to-month with a mutual 30-day notice to vacate. One month security deposit required. Smoke-free residence. 937-397-3716 .

FINISHED BASEMENT for rent. Furnished, all utilities paid. Garage and patio. Pet-free building. $1,200/month. 513-325-3098.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. Good credit scores required. Available now. Call 248-978-3639 .

FURNISHED SUBLET available Sept. 25-April 1. Cute, colorful house with two bedrooms and one bath. Detached garage, screened-in porch, all major appliances. Tranquil location in the middle of town. $1,250/month includes utilities. Deposit & references required. 937-708-9581 .

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: three, newly remodeled individual office/therapy spaces with common waiting area available. 110-220 square feet each at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com .

ARTIST STUDIO/OFFICE SPACE for rent. 11’x 15’ room – 165 sq. ft. $225 per month. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455 .

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15’ equals 285 square feet. $150/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455 .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS BEACH – Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114. Centrally located in Tarragona Woods. Minutes from race track, mall, Daytona State University, Mainland High School, Emery Riddle Aviation University. Five minutes to the beach. Largest corner lot in area. 400 feet of frontage, three driveways, five bedrooms, three baths, five koi ponds, six 10’ yard lamps. Was listed for $389,000 with Re/Max Realty. Clear deed, make offer. Downsizing to condo or home in the tri-county area. Any other trades? Now under $250,000 before it is re-listed this fall. 386-547-7030 .

SPRINGFIELD single family home in Wittenberg historic area. 1881 Victorian, easy fixer-upper – have most materials. Six fireplaces – three downstairs and three upstairs. Large four-car, two-story barn-style carriage house with brick drive and rear courtyard (parking for eight cars). Upper porch and roof-top sun deck. Three-car detached garage with 220 electric workshop and gas heat. Located near Art Museum, Veteran’s Park, bike-trail and white-water rafting on Buck Creek (four blocks from downtown.) Retirement sale. Clear deed, could land contract. Payments could be under $400 monthly or reduce for cash offer. Priced under $70,000! Call 386-547-7030 .

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A COOK for a part- to full-time position at the Clifton Mill. Must have a positive mental attitude, ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Immediate work availability and we will train to cook multiple orders at a time all while serving presentable, delicious food. Pay is based on experience and ability. Opportunity to grow within the company! Contact Jessica at 767-5501 or info@cliftonmill.com .

FLOORING DESIGNER/SALES OPPORTUNITY: We are looking for professional individuals that are looking for not only a job, but also an outstanding career in flooring. Great working environment and opportunity for management. If you feel you want to be paid truly what you are worth, then we want to talk to you. Contact Angie Czako at 614-573-4208 or angieczako@riterug.com .

GENERAL HOME MAINTENANCE in Springfield, on-call or part-time OK. Truck/trailer helpful. Make your own hours. Half-day is OK. 386-547-7030 .

DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Wittenberg College historic area tour. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, housekeeping and cleaning, part-time OK, day or evenings OK. 386-547-7030 .

DRIVERS CDL-A. Increased Rates! Sign-on Bonus, holidays, vacation, 401k. Regional runs, company and owner operators. 888-300-9935 .

URBAN BABY BONNETS seeks non-caucasian models. Takes about an hour and you will receive free product modeled and at least 10 pro-quality, adorable images. Interested or know someone who might be? Send text only to Colette at 937-767-2846.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE invites applications for a Mental Health Counselor position to provide best practice, acute mental health treatment, interventions, maintain documentation, coordinate resource linkages and meet the mental health needs of Antioch College students. Qualifications: Independently licensed counseling psychologist or social worker with a supervision designation through the state of Ohio or related counseling credentials, 3-5 years’ mental health treatment experience. Work with diverse populations is required and work with college students, preferred. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position will remain open until filled or canceled. Antioch College is an equal opportunity employer; the College offers employment, advancement opportunities and benefits in a harassment-free environment on the basis of merit, qualifications and competency to all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, creed, age, sex, national origin, handicap, sexual orientation or covered veteran status. Candidates who can contribute to Antioch’s commitment to diversity and its evolving multilingual culture are encouraged to apply. To apply: Please e-mail your cover letter, CV/résumé and references to: hr@antiochcollege.edu .

SEEKING PLUMBER REPAIR technician and installer to work with locally owned plumbing and heating company. Previous experience in residential plumbing would include installation of supply and drainage plumbing; faucets and fixtures; water heaters, softeners and disposals. Must have ability to work in tightly confined work spaces like attics and crawl spaces; and, have ability to handle physical workload required. Please drop off or e-mail resume if interested and pick up an application to complete. AC Service, 116 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, 937-767-7406 or Acyso1@aol.com .

TALENTED, EXPERIENCED BAKER sought to fill full-time lead baking position at the Emporium. Please submit résumé at 233 Xenia Ave. or gdavis-dyer@emporiumwines.com .

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

GET YOUR EVENT GROOVIN’ with DJBobbyLite and the vinyl record experience. Funk, soul, hip-hop, dance, pop, reggae, latin, electronic, lounge and jazz LPs and 45s at your event/party. Or rent our sound gear and plug in your own digital mix. 767-1384 or bobhasek@gmail.com .

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: Co-creating sacred spaces. Expert pruning, tree service, hedge trimming, gardening and mulching. Garden design and installation of beds, borders, trees, stone and gravel paths and patios. Vish, 937-450-2129 .

RELAX: LET ME DO THE CLEANING! Commercial and residential. Free estimates, local references. Call owner Lisa Ratliff. 937-901-3663 or 937-504-7276 .

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WHAT’S NEXT? There’s no road map for moving into the next phase of life, but Gestalt coaching can help you move forward with clarity, meaning and awareness. Specializing in later life (including retirement) and creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031 .

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524 .

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!/td>



NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849 .

ECONOMICS OF HAPPINESS Conference – Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at Antioch University Midwest. Sponsored by the Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions and Local Futures. For more information, contact info@communitysolution.org or 937-767-2161 .

DAYTON PHILHARMONIC subscription season begins this week! Excursion bus departs from Yellow Springs High School at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. Bring $117 for six concerts to the bus, plus $3 bus fare. Checks payable to “YSYOA.” Last chance for discount tickets. Phone 937-829-9388 .

FALL LEAVES WANTED: Bagged leaves or bulk shredded leaves dropped off near campus in Yellow Springs. Call for details, 937-581-3203 .

