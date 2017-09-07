September 7–14, 2017 Classifieds

2012 HONDA REBEL 250. 10,000 miles. Excellent condition, just tuned up. Two helmets. New motorcycle cover. Saddle bags. $1,950. 937-767-1787.

14-FOOT SUNFISH sailboat with trailer. Good condition. 767-8456.

DODGE GRAND CARAVAN. 2003, Special Edition, long-bodied style (three seats). Exterior is snow-white, interior is nice, tan cloth. New tires, brakes, etc. 151,108 miles. New hitch with bike rack and touring bikes included. Asking $2,250. 386-547-7030.

TWO BOATS -one low-profile, Glasstron, 1968 classic, was big block V-8, selling without motor now, tandem axle trailer. Make offer. Also, Correct Craft, 1957, Cypress Gardens Florida ski boat, extremely rare. Needs restoration, but a great a survivor. Both $2,000! May trade up or down on large pick-up or traveling van. 386-547-7030.

1999 FORD EXPEDITION SUV, Eddie Baurer 4×4. Over 100,000 miles but has new battery, exhaust, suspension and tires. No leaks, cold air. Has Reese bicycle rack for four bikes. Recent twenty-one point inspection. Never any rust. Factory-tinted windows. $3,250. 386-547-7030.

LOOKING TO SELL to mechanically-savvy Euro-car enthusiast: beloved, 2003 VW Passat, dark silver GL sedan. Made in Germany; manual shift. 116,000 miles. Timing belt recently replaced. Prepaid local service estimate shows it needs $1,100 – $1,400 maintenance investment to continue driving safely; more to bring it to full luster. $1,850. Please only call if you will take good care of this car. 443-824-5457.

BABY, HOME FURNISHINGS, outdoor. Rain or shine. Friday, Sept. 1, 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 1867 Pathfinder Court, Beavercreek Township, 45385.

FOUR FAMILY GARAGE SALE. 129 W. Davis St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2. Framed art, vintage items, pottery, glass, jewelry, small furniture, household items, ect., ect., ect.

VINTAGE AND COLLECTIBLE-themed yard sale, 310 Union St. Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-?? Bicycles, jewelry, collectibles.

SPRINGFIELD LIQUIDATION! Including real estate. Two large historic homes (see photo in display ad.) Antiques, collectibles, claw-foot oak dining table with five carved-back chairs, walnut Duncan Fife claw-foot drop-leaf dining table, wood stove, Apache wood-burning fireplace insert with electric fas, shop equipment, utility trailers, vintage boats, art. Air compressors (110 volt/220volt). Two men’s touring bikes, two Mongoose off-road bikes. Super collector car: 1929 Duesenberg Roadster. Clone tribute car (steel-bodied!) 1916 reproduction Indian motorcycle. Call for additional list. Make any fair offers. 386-547-7030.

NEW MODEM, $20; seasonal disorder light, $40; international artist ceramics (perfect for wedding gifts), $30 each; manual slicer/dicer, $5. Items in Yellow Springs. 262-260-8789.

SCHWINN EXCERCISE BIKES for sale: 230 Recumbent, new, $265. Upright, very good condition, $195. 443-824-5457.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

RESPONSIBLE, RESPECTFUL, Renaissance performer in search of housing for September and October. Original situation fell through. Many local references available. Can pay in advance. Open to different housing options. Carl Asch 717-304-7694.

PRIVATE, UPSTAIRS apartment in downtown Xenia. Front room, kitchen, bedroom, bath, closet and storage room. Stove, refrigerator and four windows. $415/month with deposit and references. Call 376-1512 and leave contact info.

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT, downstairs. Smoke- and pet-free building. Water, sewer, heat and trash collection included. You pay electric. $750 per month plus deposit. 937-767-9368.

HOUSE IN YELLOW SPRINGS for rent: Single-level, 1950s, perfect for family relocating to Yellow Springs area. Master bedroom/bath, two additional bedrooms with bath. Office and library. Hardwood floors, birch woodworking, built-in bookshelves. two-car carport, brick patio, back and front yards. Central air, major appliances Smoke-free building. Small pets welcome. $1,360/month. Security plus utility deposit. Available after Labor Day. Call 443-824-5457.

ROOMMATE WANTED to share a three bedroom, 1half bath town home with a professional woman who lives there part-time. My significant other and responsible teenage son are also around from time to time. Fully furnished 12′ x 10′ room with a double bed, dresser, night stand, desk and 36″ TV (optional) and huge closet. Full use of the remaining living space. $495 for a single, $550 for a couple. Convenient month to month with a mutual 30 day notice to vacate. One month security deposit required. Smoke-free residence. 937-397-3716.

COUNTRY HOME, completely remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout, new bath, new kitchen, three bedrooms, central air. Four miles from Yellow Springs. Private and quiet with two out buildings. $1,075 per month with deposit and references. 657-5435 or 376-2159.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: three, newly-remodeled individual office/therapy spaces with common waiting area available. 110-220 square feet each at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com .

ARTIST STUDIO SPACES for rent, coming soon. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

NICE ARTIST STUDIO/work room for rent. Pleasant and private location approximately 20’x20′; $500/month. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15′ equals 285 square feet. $150/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS BEACH – Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114. Centrally located in Tarragona Woods. Minutes from race track, mall, Daytona State University, Mainland High School, Emery Riddle Aviation University. Five minutes to the beach. Largest corner lot in area. 400 feet of frontage, three driveways, five bedrooms, three baths, five koi ponds, six 10′ yard lamps. Was listed for $389,000 with Re/Max Realty. Clear deed, make offer. Downsizing to condo or home in the tri-county area. Any other trades? Now under $200,000 before it is re-listed next month. 386-547-7030.

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Beautiful 5 year-old, custom home, three bedroom, 2 and a half baths, wood floors, 11 ft. ceilings, chef’s kitchen, Bosch appliances, granite countertops, reverse osmosis water system. Large, dry basement with finished rec. room and optional fourth bedroom. Tons of storage. Screened-in porch. Quiet location, chemical-free yard, two blocks from the bike path. 937-601-2507.

FOUND IN ENON AREA: male, blonde/red Pomeranian with Stark County tags. Please contact YS PetNet at 372-2044.

HELP WANTED, THREE POSITIONS: Kitchen Help – baking (will train), cooking and serving lunch; Outside Farm Help – animal feeding, fruit picking, tractor operation and repair; Cashier and Produce Prep Help – stocking, organizing and answering phone calls. Call 513-932-1869, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hidden Valley Fruit Farm, Lebanon, Ohio.

DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Wittenberg College historic area tour. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, housekeeping and cleaning, part-time OK, day or evenings OK. 386-547-7030.

YELLOW SPRINGS SCHOOLS substitute bus drivers needed. $15 per hour. Contact Sharon Horne at 937-767-7381.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE invites applications for a Mental Health Counselor position to provide best practice, acute mental health treatment, interventions, maintain documentation, coordinate resource linkages and meet the mental health needs of Antioch College students. Qualifications: Independently licensed counseling psychologist or social worker with a supervision designation through the state of Ohio or related counseling credentials, 3-5 years’ mental health treatment experience. Work with diverse populations is required and work with college students, preferred. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position will remain open until filled or canceled. Antioch College is an equal opportunity employer; the College offers employment, advancement opportunities and benefits in a harassment-free environment on the basis of merit, qualifications and competency to all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, creed, age, sex, national origin, handicap, sexual orientation or covered veteran status. Candidates who can contribute to Antioch’s commitment to diversity and its evolving multilingual culture are encouraged to apply. To apply: Please e-mail your cover letter, CV/résumé and references to: hr@antiochcollege.edu.

TALENTED, EXPERIENCED BAKER sought to fill full-time lead baking position at the Emporium. Please submit resume at 233 Xenia Ave. or gdavis-dyer@emporiumwines.com .

CLASS A DRIVERS! Sign-on bonus. Increased rates. Weekly pay. Full benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A COOK for a part- to full-time position at the Clifton Mill. Must have a positive mental attitude, ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Immediate work availability and we will train to cook multiple orders at a time all while serving presentable, delicious food. Pay is based on experience and ability. Opportunity to grow within the company! Contact Jessica at 767-5501 or info@cliftonmill.com .

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

OHIO FACILITY SOLUTIONS, local company offering property maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, and construction services. Call today about the Yellow Springs appreciation discounts we are offering from now until October 15! 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com .

INDIVIDUAL YOGA SESSIONS with Joyce Reena Appell. 937-475-6371.

FORMER YELLOW SPRINGS resident, Joy Joseph, will be in town in September and is looking for house/pet sitting opportunities. Call 505-435-8965.

GET YOUR EVENT GROOVIN’ with DJBobbyLite and the vinyl record experience. Funk, soul, hip-hop, dance, pop, reggae, latin, electronic, lounge and jazz LPs and 45s are in the crates at your event/party. Or rent our sound gear and plug in your own digital mix. 767-1384 or bobhasek@gmail.com .

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: Co-creating sacred spaces. Expert pruning, tree service, hedge trimming, gardening and mulching. Garden design and installation of beds, borders, trees, stone and gravel paths and patios. Vish, 937-450-2129.

RELAX: LET ME DO THE CLEANING! Commercial and residential. Free estimates, local references. Call owner Lisa Ratliff. 937-901-3663 or 937-504-7276

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WHAT’S NEXT? There’s no road map for moving into the next phase of life, but Gestalt coaching can help you move forward with clarity, meaning and awareness. Specializing in later life (including retirement) and creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

> I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

ALIGN THE SPINE, Unwind the Spine with Keri Speck, RYT 200 and Victoria Walters, RYT 200. Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-3:30 p.m. at the Glen Helen Building, 405 Cory St., Yellow Springs. $45. Register at 937-902-7518 or e-mail victoriawalters319@gmail.com .

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, the oldest democratic school in the nation and soon to begin its 96th year, has a few remaining openings for the upcoming school year. Interested families with children age 3<0x00BD> years through 6th grade should contact Nathan Summers, School Manager, at nathan@antiochschool.org or 937-767-7642. Please visit http://www.antiochschool.org for more information.

MEET THE CANDIDATE! Come to an open house for Laura Curliss for Mayor – Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-1:30 p.m., 1118 Livermore St., Yellow Springs (parking in drive limited -please arrive by human power if you are able). Bring your questions and ideas about Mayor’s Court. Sponsored by Friends of Laura Curliss for Mayor, P.O. Box 424, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Contributions welcome! Find me on Facebook at Laura Curliss for Mayor. Email: curliss4mayor@gmail.com . RSVPs appreciated!

RESTARTING YELLOW SPRINGS Weight Watchers in September if we get 15 participants to commit to 12 weeks. Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Local leader. For more information call 937-689-0180.

