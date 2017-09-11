Sep
Infrastructure & Services
Street paving to begin this month

Crews from Jurgensen Companies construction will be paving streets in the Village in the next few weeks. The Village of Yellow Springs has not yet announced a definite start date to the road work; the YS News and the Village will post the dates on their respective websites as soon as the information is made available. 

The street paving will take place at the following locations: Dayton Street between Wright Street and Stafford Street; Cliff Street; Orton Road; and along Allen Street at Livermore.

For more information, contact Jason Hamby, street superintendent, at 937-767-7205.

by YS News Staff
