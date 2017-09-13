Sep
Submissions are now open for this year's Ten-Minute Play Festival.

Submissions open for annual Ten-Minute Play fest

The YS Theater Company is currently accepting submissions for consideration for the Ten-Minute Play Festival. Community members are invited to write short plays of no longer than ten minutes and submit them via email to thomaswalkey@sbcglobal.net or drop them off at Sam and Eddie’s Open Books. Contact information should be included with submissions. The deadline for submission is Oct. 15.

The Ten-Minute Play Festival began in 2011, and tends to feature plays written by locals in a variety of genres. Writers don’t need to have been involved with theater in the past to submit; plays chosen for the festival typically feature local actors and directors. 

For more information, email the address listed above. 

by YS News Staff
