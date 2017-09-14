Your Village Needs You!
- Published: September 14, 2017
Your Village Needs You
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
PLANNING COMMISSION
OPENINGS: 2
Term: 5 years
Meetings: Second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Applicants must have some experience in and/or knowledge of the following: planning, zoning, neighbor law or knowledge of legal matters generally, or building, construction or architecture.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to: Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@yso.com
No comments yet for this article.