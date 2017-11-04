Donate supplies for Standing Rock

A supply drive for winter clothing and school supplies for children in the Standing Rock Reservation in North and South Dakota is being held until Nov. 8.

A similar collection drive has been organized each summer by the Miami Valley Council for Native Americans for the last several years. However, this year’s drive was canceled, and villager Bettina Stolsenberg colected some supplies and delivered them on her own.

“I did not find out that [the drive] had been canceled until the first week of August,” said Stolsenberg via email. “That only gave me two weeks to put the entire thing together. As such, before I even left on the first trip, I decided I would be making a second one to supplement the fact that we got such a late start this year.”

Stolsenberg will deliver collections from this drive during the second week of November, before the often brutal cold of the area’s fall and winter sets in.

Items may be dropped off in Yellow Springs at the First Presbyterian Church, in Xenia at Blue Jacket Books and in Dayton at SunWatch Indian Village.

Needed winter items include: winter coats in all sizes from infant to XXXL, hats, gloves, scarves and tubular bandanas.

Needed school supply items include: electric pencil sharpeners, staplers, pocket folders, manila folders, colored copy paper, white copy paper, construction paper, Expo dry erase markers and erasers, basketballs and soccer balls for playground use, White-Out, glue sticks, #2 pencils, scissors for students and teachers, colored pencils, markers and highlighters.

Cash donations may be made to Stolsenberg directly; she can be reached at bettinasolas@yahoo.com or 769-5014.