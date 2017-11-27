Charles T. ‘Teddy’ Sampson III

Charles T. Sampson III, “Teddy,” 65, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. A service will be held on Monday Nov. 27, 2017, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service, which will be at 1 p.m. A full obituary will follow in next week’s paper. Arrangements are entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Robinson Funeral Home.