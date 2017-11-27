Nov
27
2017
Clear
Monday
High 56° / Low 40°
Clear
Tuesday
High 58° / Low 41°
Wunderground.com
Obituaries

Charles T. ‘Teddy’ Sampson III

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Charles T. Sampson III, “Teddy,” 65, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. A service will be held on Monday Nov. 27, 2017, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service, which will be at 1 p.m. A full obituary will follow in next week’s paper. Arrangements are entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Robinson Funeral Home. 

Related posts:

  1. Charles Dorsey
  2. Charles Christophe(r)
  3. Ruth Bayless
  4. Charles R. “Bob” Young

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

From the Print

Charles T. ‘Teddy’ Sampson III

by YS News Staff
From the Print Community Solutions — Agraria vision takes root…