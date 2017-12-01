Full house, full bellies at Community Thanksgiving
- Published: November 30, 2017
The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, organized by the Yellow Springs Interfaith Council, completed its 12th year in crowded splendor, hosting over 250 people. Though the food was plentiful — mashed potatoes, pies, vegetarian and vegan options galore — the true unsung heroes toiled in the kitchen, efficiently washing and drying plates and silverware for new arrivals. See more photos below.
No comments yet for this article.