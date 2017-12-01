Grace M. Harris, age 97, of Xenia, and recently of Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Howard County Assisted Living Facility. She was born Aug. 27, 1920, in Yellow Springs, the daughter of Cora Lee (Brown) and Silas Emert Mills.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings, including her twin sister who passed in infancy; and by her husbands: Wilfred Harris in 1991, after 51 years of marriage; and William “Bill” Harris in 2012, after nine years.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Michael Anthony Blum of Columbia, Md.; three grandsons, Michael David, Richard and Jason (Rachel); and two great granddaughters, Crystal and Kaya; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She attended St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia. Grace was very proficient at needlework. She enjoyed visiting with people who were in the local nursing homes and hospitals to cheer them up. She worked at Yellow Springs Instrument for many years.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County, Md., 5537 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, Md. 21045.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Jose Jones officiating. Interment to follow in St. Brigid Cemetery, Xenia. Friends may call on Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at http://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.