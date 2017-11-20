Nov
20
2017
Clear
Monday
High 46° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 52° / Low 26°
Wunderground.com
Police

Lawson indicted on assault

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Villager Barry Lawson remains in the Greene County Jail following an Oct. 25 incident in which he allegedly attacked a female unknown to him with a screwdriver and baseball bat, causing injuries. The incident took place in front of his High Street home, involving an out-of-town woman in town for a yoga retreat, a neighbor and several passers-by who restrained him.

This week a grand jury, which met Nov. 1,  served Lawson with an indictment that includes two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for his attack on the out-of-town woman, according to Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt this week. He was also indicted for misdemeanor assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, for attacking a bystander with the screwdriver. 

Bond of $100,000 has been set, and the next step is an arraignment this Friday, Nov. 10, in the courtroom of Judge Stephen Wolaver, Schmidt said. At that point the court will again address the question of bond, and if Lawson has not yet retained an attorney, a public defender will be assigned. Schmidt said she is not aware of an attorney representing Lawson at this time.

Related posts:

  1. Local man charged with assault
  2. Merrick brothers indicted for murder of Brown, Mendenhall
  3. Burglary suspects indicted
  4. Merrick brothers indicted— Death sentence a possibility

Topics:

One Response to “Lawson indicted on assault”

  1. Gary Lawson says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m Barry’s father. Barry has lived in YS most of his life but has dealt with mental health issues for the past 15 years. He has never shown any violent tendencies in the past but we suspect he had not been taking his medication resulting in a paranoid delusion. We are very sorry for the harm caused to a visitor to our normally quiet community. He appreciates the support the he has received from his family and friends.

    Reply

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

From the Print

Lawson indicted on assault

by Diane Chiddister
From the Print School board meeting — $18.5 million plan discus…