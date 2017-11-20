Lawson indicted on assault

Villager Barry Lawson remains in the Greene County Jail following an Oct. 25 incident in which he allegedly attacked a female unknown to him with a screwdriver and baseball bat, causing injuries. The incident took place in front of his High Street home, involving an out-of-town woman in town for a yoga retreat, a neighbor and several passers-by who restrained him.

This week a grand jury, which met Nov. 1, served Lawson with an indictment that includes two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for his attack on the out-of-town woman, according to Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt this week. He was also indicted for misdemeanor assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, for attacking a bystander with the screwdriver.

Bond of $100,000 has been set, and the next step is an arraignment this Friday, Nov. 10, in the courtroom of Judge Stephen Wolaver, Schmidt said. At that point the court will again address the question of bond, and if Lawson has not yet retained an attorney, a public defender will be assigned. Schmidt said she is not aware of an attorney representing Lawson at this time.