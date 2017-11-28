Nov
Youth

New director at YS Community Children’s Center

Malissa Doster, the new Executive Director at the Children's Center. (Submitted photo)

Malissa Doster, the new Executive Director at the Children’s Center. (Submitted photo)

The Yellow Springs Community Children Center has a new executive director, Malissa Doster, who came to the center earlier this month from working as manager of operations at Creative World of Learning in Fairborn. 

Originally from New Jersey, Doster graduated from the College of St. Elizabeth with a major in Spanish and a minor in early childhood and elementary education, and worked at the Greater Morristown YMCA for 10 years as a preschool teacher and curriculum coordinator before relocating to Ohio. 

A more in-depth profile will appear in an upcoming issue of the News. 

Topics:

Youth

New director at YS Community Children’s Center

by YS News Staff
