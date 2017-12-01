Public Hearing Planning Commission

PLANNING COMMISSION YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

A. Conditional Use Application and Site Plan Review – B-2, General

Business District –The Yellow Springs Brewer y has submitted a con-

ditional use application for the purpose of establishing a brewpub for

private events, including a retail area for merchandise, an outdoor patio

and a storage area for their craft beers at 1475 Xenia Avenue. Parcel ID

#s F19000100060009000; F19000100060009100

B. Text Amendment to Fee Schedule – The Village of Yellow Springs

is submitting a text amendment to the Zoning Code’s Appendix A – Fee

Schedule to establish a fee for the new Transient Guest Lodging permit.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, December 11, 2017 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to

appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone

appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy

to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applica-

tions, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village

Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street,

Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or

procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone

767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger

Planning & Zoning Administrator