Public Hearing Planning Commission
- Published: November 30, 2017
PLANNING COMMISSION YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Notice is hereby given that:
A. Conditional Use Application and Site Plan Review – B-2, General
Business District –The Yellow Springs Brewer y has submitted a con-
ditional use application for the purpose of establishing a brewpub for
private events, including a retail area for merchandise, an outdoor patio
and a storage area for their craft beers at 1475 Xenia Avenue. Parcel ID
#s F19000100060009000; F19000100060009100
B. Text Amendment to Fee Schedule – The Village of Yellow Springs
is submitting a text amendment to the Zoning Code’s Appendix A – Fee
Schedule to establish a fee for the new Transient Guest Lodging permit.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:
DATE: Monday, December 11, 2017 TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity to
appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone
appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy
to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applica-
tions, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village
Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street,
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or
procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone
767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
Denise Swinger
Planning & Zoning Administrator
