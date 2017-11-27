Today is officially Mayor Foubert Day

At its Nov. 20 meeting, Village Council proclaimed this Saturday, Nov. 25, to be Mayor Foubert Day in Yellow Springs, to honor outgoing Mayor David Foubert for his 26 years of service.

Village Council members, Village staff, state Rep. Rick Perales, family, friends and community members gathered in celebration Wednesday, Nov. 15, to honor the long-serving mayor, who, in his duties, has overseen everything from weddings to traffic violations.

Below are some photos, courtesy of the Village of Yellow Springs, of the Nov. 15 ceremony.