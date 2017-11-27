Nov
27
2017
Clear
Monday
High 56° / Low 40°
Clear
Tuesday
High 58° / Low 41°
Wunderground.com
Village Council

Outgoing Yellow Springs Mayor Dave Foubert was honored last week by Village Council declaring Nov. 25 as Mayor Foubert Day. A celebration was held earlier this month in recognition of Foubert's 26 years of service. (News archive photo by Diane Chiddister)

Today is officially Mayor Foubert Day

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

At its Nov. 20 meeting, Village Council proclaimed this Saturday, Nov. 25, to be Mayor Foubert Day in Yellow Springs, to honor outgoing Mayor David Foubert for his 26 years of service.

Village Council members, Village staff, state Rep. Rick Perales, family, friends and community members gathered in celebration Wednesday, Nov. 15, to honor the long-serving mayor, who, in his duties, has overseen everything from weddings to traffic violations.

Below are some photos, courtesy of the Village of Yellow Springs, of the Nov. 15 ceremony. 

Related posts:

  1. Today is officially Mayor Foubert Day
  2. After 26 years, Yellow Springs mayor calls it a day
  3. Village Council— Mayor revamp off table
  4. Reception for outgoing Mayor Dave Foubert

Topics: , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Council

Today is officially Mayor Foubert Day

by YS News Staff
From the Print Village Council — Airbnb regulation in questio…