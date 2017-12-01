Village Council Regular Meeting
Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the
course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard
under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda
will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be
made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please
write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:30 p.m.)
• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee
REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)
CIVILIAN HERO AWARD CEREMONY
• Honoring 2017 Yellow Springs Police Department Civilian Heroes
CONSENT AGENDA
• Minutes of November 6, 2017 Regular Meeting
• Minutes of November 20, 2017 Regular Meeting
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)
• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-42 Amending Utility Dispute
Resolution Board Procedures
• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-43 Updating Yellow Springs
Municipal Income Tax Language to Conform to House Bill 49 Requirements
• Reading of Resolution 2017-51 Adjusting Employee Wage Scales
• Reading of Resolution 2017-53 Establishing an Endowment with the
Community Foundation for the Ongoing Maintenance of the Yellow Springs
Creek Conser vation Area
OLD BUSINESS (7:30 p.m.)
• JSTF Citation Warning Report Presentation
• Board and Commission Policy Review
• Lodging Tax Implementation
• Outreach Specialist Funding/Job Description
• Complete Streets Policy
NEW BUSINESS (8:45 p.m.)
• Valve Exercise Machine Presentation
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:15 p.m.)
• Dec. 18:
+ Fourth Quarter Supplemental Appropriations and Declaring an
Emergency
+ Emergency Ordinance Amending Fee Schedule for Transient Guest
Lodging Permits
+ Resolutions Honoring Outgoing Council Members
+ Resolution 2017-52 Approving Village Council and Mayor Nominating
Petition
+ JSTF Report on Taser Policy
+ Revolving Loan Fund Implementation
+ Follow Up on Designated Smoking Areas/Signage
+ Executive Session @ 5:30 p.m.
• Jan. 2: Bowen Presentation re: Housing Needs Assessment
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Council Chambers,
John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.
