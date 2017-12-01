Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the

course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard

under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda

will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be

made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please

write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:30 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

CIVILIAN HERO AWARD CEREMONY

• Honoring 2017 Yellow Springs Police Department Civilian Heroes

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of November 6, 2017 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of November 20, 2017 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-42 Amending Utility Dispute

Resolution Board Procedures

• First Reading of Ordinance 2017-43 Updating Yellow Springs

Municipal Income Tax Language to Conform to House Bill 49 Requirements

• Reading of Resolution 2017-51 Adjusting Employee Wage Scales

• Reading of Resolution 2017-53 Establishing an Endowment with the

Community Foundation for the Ongoing Maintenance of the Yellow Springs

Creek Conser vation Area

OLD BUSINESS (7:30 p.m.)

• JSTF Citation Warning Report Presentation

• Board and Commission Policy Review

• Lodging Tax Implementation

• Outreach Specialist Funding/Job Description

• Complete Streets Policy

NEW BUSINESS (8:45 p.m.)

• Valve Exercise Machine Presentation

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:15 p.m.)

• Dec. 18:

+ Fourth Quarter Supplemental Appropriations and Declaring an

Emergency

+ Emergency Ordinance Amending Fee Schedule for Transient Guest

Lodging Permits

+ Resolutions Honoring Outgoing Council Members

+ Resolution 2017-52 Approving Village Council and Mayor Nominating

Petition

+ JSTF Report on Taser Policy

+ Revolving Loan Fund Implementation

+ Follow Up on Designated Smoking Areas/Signage

+ Executive Session @ 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 2: Bowen Presentation re: Housing Needs Assessment

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Council Chambers,

John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community

Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration

by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting.

Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk

of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-

tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible.

Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk

of Council’s Of fice at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for

more information.