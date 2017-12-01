Dec
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

Village of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

Village Council
Monday, Dec. 4
5:30 p.m.: Executive Session
7 p.m.: Regular Meeting

Library Commission
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
Meeting at the YS Library

Economic Sustainability
Commission
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Human Relations Commission
Thursday., Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

New Council Orientation Luncheon
Wednesday, Dec. 8, noon
In rooms A&B

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

