Public Meetings
- Published: November 30, 2017
Village of Yellow Springs Public Meetings
• Village Council
Monday, Dec. 4
5:30 p.m.: Executive Session
7 p.m.: Regular Meeting
• Library Commission
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
Meeting at the YS Library
• Economic Sustainability
Commission
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
• Human Relations Commission
Thursday., Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
• New Council Orientation Luncheon
Wednesday, Dec. 8, noon
In rooms A&B
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.
