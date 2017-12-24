BLOG-Night Divine

Slow and steady.

We are on our way back to home after visiting the cousins. The combination of new snow and old tires is making for slippery conditions.

We are doing ok on the uphill. Downhill the car is more inclined to drift…swaying its hips in a slow shimmy.

Jeremy has turned the car’s hazard lights on. The blinking green lights are keeping time to the cadence of a trotting horse. “Jingle bells, jingle bells…” That song threats to jingle in my head “all the way” home.



Our objectives for the evening have whittled down to making it home safely. Our intention had been to attend the candlelight service at the United Methodist Church Sunday evening. We had promised Pastor Rick Jones in good faith to participate. The plan was to perform two songs, a duet of O Holy Night and an instrumental of O Come Emmanuel.

Instead I am researching the history of our songs as I ride beside Jeremy. I am surprised to discover that O Holy Night was originally written in French. This fact explains the many variations of the classic.

Jeremy’s classical guitar lays on top of suitcases and cooking supplies in the back of the car. Our kids have lashed its handle to a back rest to keep it from shifting in the case of sudden impact. We talk about what to do if we leave the road. Stay in the car. Call 911. Stay calm.

We’ll be ok I’m sure. The roads are lightly traveled. The plows are out in force. Travelers mercies will follow us this Christmas Eve as I pray that they follow you and yours.