Mills Lawn School
Members of Mills Lawn School Student Council posed after loading onto a flatbed trailer a record haul from this year’s record holiday food drive. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Can do

Members of Mills Lawn School Student Council posed after loading onto a flatbed trailer a record haul from this year’s holiday food drive: a total of 2,008 donated items — the goal had been set at 1,500. The food items were driven to the YS Food Pantry in the basement of the United Methodist Church, where students unloaded and helped stock shelves. The truck was volunteered by Craig Carter, maintenance supervisor; sixth-grade teacher and student council advisor Jody Pettiford helped direct the operation.

