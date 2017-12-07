Carole A. Kotlarek Austin

Carole Ann Austin, 83, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Carole was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in Erie, Penn., to Carl Niebauer and Margaret Austin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, David Francis Kotlarek, and her husband, Franklin Coit Butler, whom she married in Pensacola, Fla., in 2009.

Carole earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Dayton in 1956 and master of science degree in counseling from Wright State University. After her career as a nurse, which included teaching nursing at Community Hospital in Springfield, she worked as a real estate agent and massage therapist. Carole lived in Yellow Springs until 1989. Carole spent 25 years in Florida until 2016, where she enjoyed the sun and beaches, just as much as she enjoyed walking in Glen Helen Nature Preserve.

Carole will be deeply missed by her children, Mary Lee Kotlarek, Lisa (Chris) Muhlbaier and Alan (Julie) Kotlarek; grandchildren Chris (Heather) Kotlarek, Bryan (Jessica) Kotlarek, Samantha Kotlarek, David (Silvina) Kotlarek, Chase Muhlbaier, Max Muhlbaier, Ruby Kotlarek and Lila Kotlarek; six great-grandchildren; her sister Judi Janke and brother Carl “Skip” Niebauer as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating Carole’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, located at 6699 N. High Street in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.