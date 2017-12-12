Cello Springs Fest to return; volunteers, participants sought

The Cello Springs Festival will return to Yellow Springs in 2018, Jan. 3–13, during which time cello music will be performed in both public spaces and homes in the village. Cello Springs Festival 2018 will bring two core-group cello quartets, a young artist apprentice, and some of their support crew to the village for 10 days of rehearsals, concerts, workshops, jam sessions, technique classes, public outreach and “artist-incubator” time.

The festival is co-organized by cellists Miriam Liske-Doorandish, Chiara Enderle and Lisa Liske-Doorandish, who have long visited the village to perform in the Friends Music Camp benefit concert. Lisa has taught at Friends Music Camp for years, and Miriam and Chiara met at the camp in their youth. The first iteration of the Cello Springs Festival was held in January of 2017.

Announcements about public performances will appear in the YS News in January. Area cellists who are interested in being involved with the festival, either to perform in ensemble pieces or to participate in workshops, jams or individual cello lessons are asked to contact the festival’s co-organizers at communitycelloworks@yahoo.com or 540-392-4544.

Those who would like to host a cellist during the festival, provide a meal for the resident artists, assist with practical tasks or make a financial donation to the project may contact the organizers at the email address and number above. Click here to access the festival’s Go Fund Me page, where donations may be made.