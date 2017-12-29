Cold weather alert for Greene County

The National Weather Service has predicted freezing and sub-freezing temperatures for the next few days.

Friday may promise to be the warmest day, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, and a possible 1–2 inches of snow.

Temperatures will drop precipitously through the weekend and next week, however, with highs in the teens and sub-zero lows.

Stay indoors or take extra care to cover face and other extremities if venturing outside, as frostbite is a serious risk, even though winds remain mild. See the windchill/frostbite chart below for details.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.