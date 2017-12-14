Cresco breaks ground for medical marijuana facillity

Village leaders and the president of Cresco Labs Ohio LLC grabbed shovels to break ground this morning for a facility for the cultivation of the medical marijuana on the western edge of Yellow Springs.

Just two weeks ago Cresco was one of 12 businesses in the state awarded a license for the large scale cultivation of medical marijuana.

The event drew media outlets from around the region, along with a variety of village and area leaders. In opening remarks, Village Council President Karen Wintrow harkened back to the beginning of the village as a place focused on wellness and healing. A business that aims to cultivate and process medical marijuana fits right in with that heritage, she said.

And Cresco President Charlie Bachtell, a distant relative of Yellow Springer Sam Bachtell, said that providing a new option for healing is Cresco’s primary goal. He said company leaders aim to have their first crop ready for harvest by June.

Cresco also aims to build a processing facility on the land, located on eight acres of the Center for Business and Education, or CBE. While it does not intend to run a dispensary for selling products in the village, Cresco has applied for a dispensary license for a Dayton location.