Economy


Before the groundbreaking for Cresco Labs, Village Council President Karen Wintrow took questions from the regional press on the new facility, for the cultivation of medical marijuana.

Cresco breaks ground for medical marijuana facillity

Village leaders and the president of Cresco Labs Ohio LLC grabbed shovels to break ground this morning for a facility for the cultivation of the medical marijuana on the western edge of Yellow Springs.

Just two weeks ago Cresco was one of 12 businesses in the state awarded a license for the large scale cultivation of medical marijuana.

The event drew media outlets from around the region, along with a variety of village and area leaders. In opening remarks, Village Council President Karen Wintrow harkened back to the beginning of the village as a place focused on wellness and healing. A business that aims to cultivate and process medical marijuana fits right in with that heritage, she said.

And Cresco President Charlie Bachtell, a distant relative of Yellow Springer Sam Bachtell, said that providing a new option for healing is Cresco’s primary goal. He said company leaders aim to have their first crop ready for harvest by June.

Cresco also aims to build a processing facility on the land, located on eight acres of the Center for Business and Education, or CBE. While it does not intend to run a dispensary for selling products in the village, Cresco  has applied for a dispensary license for a Dayton location.

by Diane Chiddister
Economy Cresco to break ground on cultivation facility