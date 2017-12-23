December 21–28, 2017 Classifieds

2000 HONDA CIVIC Coupe EX, two doors, 160,000 miles. Everything works, very good tires, sunroof, no rust. Some minor body damage. $2,500. Call/text Carlos @767-1787.

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY, 4-door sedan (sage). 180,000 miles. Same owner since 2000. Excellent maintenance. Runs well — some cosmetic issues. $1,400. 513-236-8364.

1999 FORD EXPEDITION SUV, Limited Edition Eddie Bauer 4×4. New battery, exhaust, suspension and tires. No leaks, cold air. Has Reese bicycle rack for four bikes. No rust. Factory-tinted windows. $3,500. 386-547-7030.

GIVE THE ULTIMATE Christmas gift — 1957 turquoise Ford T-bird convertible w/ cream hard and soft tops; side port windows; 2011 off-frame restoration by D&D; engine/transmission rebuilt by Jasper in 2011; Fordomatic automatic w/ 312 V-8; power everything; A/C; wire wheels; appraised Hagerty condition 1-; 49,683 miles. 937-767-9879.

DVD’s OF THE MESSIAH performed by the Yellow Springs Chorus and Orchestra. $10 each. Call 838-5054.

WANT MORE TIME for what matters this holiday season? Let me make the dessert! Choose from gluten-free pies, cakes, and cupcakes with free delivery within the village. Email 3leeecupcakery@gmail.com or text Victoria at 937-751-0337 for a full menu and pricing. I look forward to baking for you.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com.

FREE TELEVISION, 26 inch, older model, works great. 767-7589.

NEED MULCH? Come by the News office! We have old newspapers. 767-7373; Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

THREE BEDROOM, 2 BATH house with attached garage in the heart of the Village. Walk one block and you are downtown, step across the street and hike in Glen Helen Nature Preserve or ride the bike to the Yellow Springs Brewery. $1495/month, one-year lease, smoke-free building. Available January/February 2018. Contact GlenCorryRentals@gmail.com.

TWO-BEDROOM home for short-term rent — maximum days 20. Available all of January and February. Fully furnished, great for weekend stays. Please text or call 708-209-7652.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15’ equals 285 square feet. $125/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

833 XENIA AVE. Apartment #1. Three-bedroom, 1 bath. $900/month plus $900 deposit. 937-408-1551.

FOR RENT: like new, six-room business suite, redone by Springfield Regional Medical for a new, local medical facility. Ample off-street parking, hot water heat and all utilities included. Professional Building, 716 Xenia Ave. Available now. 767-9290.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartments, washer and dryer hook-up, $700 per month. Tenant pays electric. Appliances and central air included in rent. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

FOR RENT: Home in Yellow Springs. House with master bedroom/bath, two additional bedrooms with bath. Space for home office. Hardwood floors, birch woodwork, built-in bookshelves. Two-car carport, brick patio, front and back yards. Central A/C, major appliances. Smoke-free building. Looking for longer-term tenants. Small pets (under 25 lbs.) welcome with pet deposit. Rental application. $1,285/month. Security plus utility deposit. Call 443-824-5457.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. Good credit scores required. Available now. Call 248-978-3639.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

1881 VICTORIAN HOME in Wittenberg University historic area. Now a duplex, separate meters or will help convert it for a large single-family home. Easy fixer-upper — will contribute to restoration (have most materials ready). Three fireplaces. Could be five bedroom, three bath home. Upper porch and roof top sun deck. Three-car detached garage with 220 electric workshop, gas heat and alley access. Located near Art Museum, Veteran’s Park, bike-trail and white-water rafting (four blocks from downtown Springfield, three blocks from Wittenberg). Private brick driveway. Retirement sale. Clear deed, could land contract. Payments could be under $400 monthly or reduced for cash offer. $39,500. Could double or triple your investment! Any partial trades considered. 386-547-7030.

RARE URBAN CONDO loft with 2,160 sq. ft. of artistic space in heart of downtown Springfield. Original wood floors with 12’ ceilings, exposed interior brick, huge windows and 15’ x 6’ balcony overlooking downtown. This 1890s, four-loft building was renovated in 2003 by architect Craig Dillon, award winner for upper level design. Covered carport. Easy access to bike trail or Buck creek. Walking distance to coffee shops, parks and performing arts. A must see! Check additional photos on Zillow. Contact Paul Angelopoulos, Irongate Realtors at 937-361-7763 for showings.

NEW 1½-STORY cottage home —two-bedrooms, 2 full baths, open floor plan with plentiful daylight, energy efficient. First floor master suite with walk-in shower. Generous storage. Optional radiant floor heat, carport or garage. Small, low maintenance lot adjacent to wooded common areas and a stream. Six blocks from downtown. 1,000 sq. ft. Currently under construction and offered at $185,000. 937-219-3588.

BOOKKEEPER NEEDED, part time. Small company but challenging work. Must know Quickbooks. Letter/Résumés to intern@donet.com.

DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Wittenberg College historic area tour. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, housekeeping and cleaning, part-time OK, day or evenings OK. 386-547-7030.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT Operations Manager at Antioch College Wellness Center. Responsible for excellent customer service; manages facility for short periods — opening, closing, and/or weekend shifts. 15 -20 hours per week. See full ad and how to apply at http://www.antiochcollege.edu/about/employment.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL — locally owned and operated company offering a wide range of property maintenance, landscaping, and construction services for both residential and commercial properties. Currently offering snow and ice removal rate specials for 2017-18 season. Call or text 937-697-1750 for your free estimate today!

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MUSIC LESSONS: piano, flute, saxophone — all genres, vocal — jazz/popular, music theory and sight singing. Tucki Bailey at 626-665-3335.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS — Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

GET YOUR EVENT GROOVIN’ with DJBobbyLite and the vinyl record experience. Funk, soul, hip-hop, dance, pop, reggae, latin, electronic, lounge and jazz LPs and 45s at your event/party. Or rent our sound gear and plug in your own digital mix. 767-1384.

THE FAMILY OF the late Charles (Ted) Sampson III, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your acts of kindness, flowers, cards and support that we received.

THANK YOU to a caring and generous community from the Sharing the Joy committee. Many families will enjoy a brighter holiday because of you. Wishing every one of you a New Year filled with joy and many blessings.

